Viridian Ria LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,183,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 4.3% of Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $6.32 on Monday, reaching $262.31. 61,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,081. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.90 and a one year high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.61.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

