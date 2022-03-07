Viridian Ria LLC Purchases New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

HD traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $322.08. 97,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $252.52 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

