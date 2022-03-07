Viridian Ria LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Viridian Ria LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Viridian Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,918,589,000 after acquiring an additional 248,293 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,009,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,172,542,000 after buying an additional 277,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,197,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,219,312,000 after buying an additional 44,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,343,928,000 after buying an additional 56,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
