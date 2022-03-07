Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

NYSE:V traded down $7.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.64. The stock had a trading volume of 146,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

