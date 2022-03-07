Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) will post sales of $57.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.40 million to $57.50 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $48.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $266.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.40 million to $270.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $295.14 million, with estimates ranging from $280.80 million to $307.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

VCRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.15.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $42,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $316,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,892 shares of company stock worth $1,512,624 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $79.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.69 and a beta of 0.34. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

