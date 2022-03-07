Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.85

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

VLPNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voestalpine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Analysts expect that Voestalpine AG will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

