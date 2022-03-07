Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.76

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 125255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

VLTA has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at $4,325,000. HBK Investments L P increased its stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 84.8% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 100,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 46,218 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. 44.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

