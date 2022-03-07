Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.99

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 821554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VYGVF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $29.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Voyager Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

