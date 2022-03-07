Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Position Reduced by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,580 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

NYSE VMC opened at $177.10 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $157.80 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

