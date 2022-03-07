Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 270,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 215,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.48 million and a P/E ratio of -13.89. The company has a current ratio of 41.89, a quick ratio of 41.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31.

About Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; the Gander Belt gold property located in central Newfoundland; the Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland; and the South Voisey's Bay nickel/copper/cobalt project located in Labrador.

