Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 270,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 215,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.48 million and a P/E ratio of -13.89. The company has a current ratio of 41.89, a quick ratio of 41.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31.
About Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL)
Recommended Stories
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.