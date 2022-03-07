WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,600 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 965,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,955,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 24,453,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,103,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $886,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 189.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WalkMe will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

