Waltonchain Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $31.85 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,602,637 coins and its circulating supply is 78,881,605 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

