Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 166500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67.

About Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR)

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties with a focus on gold deposits and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property that comprises 28 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,122 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

