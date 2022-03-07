Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 166500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67.
About Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR)
Further Reading
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.