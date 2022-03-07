Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $273.00

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $273.00 and last traded at $273.00, with a volume of 26 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.82.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.63%.
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
