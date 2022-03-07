Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wave Life Sciences in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WVE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $136.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,080 shares of company stock worth $146,152. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 27,574.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wave Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.