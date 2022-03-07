Wavelength Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Wavelength Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 151,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,759,000. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 9.2% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wavelength Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,985 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period.

Shares of VWOB stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,663. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

