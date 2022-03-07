Wavelength Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wavelength Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 816,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,037,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 14.1% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wavelength Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

BKLN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.58. 452,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,874,553. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.