Wavelength Capital Management LLC Invests $2.30 Million in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Wavelength Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 62,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,540 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 126,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,414,000 after purchasing an additional 235,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JNK stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,437,457. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.67. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.99 and a fifty-two week high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.