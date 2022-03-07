Wavelength Capital Management LLC Invests $3.03 Million in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Wavelength Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 114,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,000. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wavelength Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,035.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.96. 165,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,871. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

