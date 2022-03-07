Wavelength Capital Management LLC Makes New $13.29 Million Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wavelength Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,290,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wavelength Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 383,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.30. The company had a trading volume of 143,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,035. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.58. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.15 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.