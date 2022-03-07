Wavelength Capital Management LLC Makes New $22.17 Million Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wavelength Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 171,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,166,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 17.4% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wavelength Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,049,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,113,000.

TIP traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.51. 469,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,840,288. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.92 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.85.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

