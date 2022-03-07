Wavelength Capital Management LLC Makes New $9.62 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wavelength Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 187,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,620,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 7.5% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,132 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,870,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,649,000 after buying an additional 72,129 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,385,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,853,000 after acquiring an additional 63,847 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,367,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,903,000 after purchasing an additional 664,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,734,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,367,000 after buying an additional 660,380 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $51.92. 184,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,302,777. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

