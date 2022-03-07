Wavelength Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wavelength Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $624,000.

VNQ traded down $1.79 on Monday, reaching $103.45. The stock had a trading volume of 548,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,847. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average of $107.72. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.59 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

