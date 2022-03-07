Wavelength Capital Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Wavelength Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 288,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,000. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wavelength Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nationwide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,805,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYEM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.37. 6,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,779. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $23.96.

