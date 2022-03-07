Waves Enterprise Trading Up 6.4% This Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $8.75 million and $485,871.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00043192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.57 or 0.06606209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,253.22 or 0.99783526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00043551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00046832 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

