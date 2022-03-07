WAX Reaches Market Cap of $531.85 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000712 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $531.85 million and $30.39 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00036751 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,863,395,736 coins and its circulating supply is 1,965,224,263 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

