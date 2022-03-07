Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Verona Pharma in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.81.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VRNA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. lifted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $327.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $38,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 74,136 shares of company stock worth $55,015 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at $2,715,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at $81,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma (Get Rating)

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.