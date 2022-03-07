Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 1,639 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $196.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.15. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

