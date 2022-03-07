Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $56.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.75. The stock has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

