Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 480.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Altria Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 52.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,076,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,205 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Altria Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Altria Group by 116.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 727,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.04. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $53.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.