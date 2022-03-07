Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $3.34 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL opened at $76.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.