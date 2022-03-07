Wedbush Weighs in on Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Wedbush also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $74.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.28.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

