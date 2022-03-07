Wedbush Weighs in on Surface Oncology, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Surface Oncology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Wedbush also issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SURF. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

NASDAQ:SURF opened at $2.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 9.79. The company has a market cap of $133.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.44). Surface Oncology had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SURF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 9.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Surface Oncology by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Surface Oncology by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Surface Oncology by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology (Get Rating)

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.