Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Advantage Energy (AAV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE: AAV) recently:

3/3/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

2/28/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$10.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Advantage Energy was given a new C$9.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Advantage Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Advantage Energy was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

Advantage Energy stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 927,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 3.86. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.37.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

