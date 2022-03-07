Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS: NHYDY):

2/25/2022 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2022 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from 75.00 to 80.00.

2/23/2022 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 68.00 to 69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Norsk Hydro ASA was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/23/2022 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 83.00 to 86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from 87.00 to 93.00.

2/16/2022 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

NHYDY stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

