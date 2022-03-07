Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC) recently:

3/5/2022 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2022 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $30.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

2/28/2022 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $23.00 to $11.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2022 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/25/2022 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/19/2022 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/18/2022 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

2/12/2022 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/1/2022 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

1/7/2022 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TRHC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.38. 26,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,065. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $30,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,838 shares of company stock worth $539,947. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

