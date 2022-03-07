Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Buys 15,370 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 14.3% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 305,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,682 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 121,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 297,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 120,537 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.47 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58.

