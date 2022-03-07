Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Buys 22,602 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 9.8% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $16,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 361,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,588,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 730,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 41,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPAB opened at $28.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $30.39.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.