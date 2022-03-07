Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $7.84 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 4.7% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 383,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $112.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.14 and its 200 day moving average is $115.58. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.