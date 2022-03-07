Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 402.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 142.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 40.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 36,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 15,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock opened at $111.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $112.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.20.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

