Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 40.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 18.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 328,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $18,004,338.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,454 shares of company stock worth $27,341,498 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

