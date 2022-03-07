Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 309.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,684 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 1,801.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 179,228 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Open Text by 51.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 986,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,137,000 after purchasing an additional 335,903 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Open Text by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,287,000 after purchasing an additional 213,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Open Text by 133.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after purchasing an additional 429,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the third quarter worth about $957,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTEX opened at $42.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $55.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

