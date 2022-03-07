Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $2.94 Million in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 108,681 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 41,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 109,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently commented on KSS. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.62.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.
About Kohl's
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
