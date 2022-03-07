Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $2.94 Million in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 108,681 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 41,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 109,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KSS. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $58.77 on Monday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

About Kohl’s (Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.