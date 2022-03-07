Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 8,779 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,801,000 after buying an additional 1,081,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,234,000 after buying an additional 521,544 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,440,000 after purchasing an additional 157,405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,472,000 after purchasing an additional 45,927 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $162.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.35 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

