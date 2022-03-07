Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 122,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.64% of MasterCraft Boat at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

MCFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $26.62 on Monday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $492.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.48.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

