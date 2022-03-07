Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.07% of Masonite International worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $93.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.70. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.17 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

