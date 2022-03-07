WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) to post $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47. WESCO International reported earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $11.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.69 to $11.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

WCC stock opened at $114.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $79.10 and a 52-week high of $140.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

