WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $114.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $79.10 and a 12 month high of $140.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.72 and a 200-day moving average of $124.23.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WESCO International will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth $754,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 58.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

