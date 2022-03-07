WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.50.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of WCC stock opened at $114.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $79.10 and a 12 month high of $140.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.72 and a 200-day moving average of $124.23.
In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth $754,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 58.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.
About WESCO International (Get Rating)
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.
