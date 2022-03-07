West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Short Interest Update

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 159,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $28.53 on Monday. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $472.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other West Bancorporation news, EVP Bradley P. Peters purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTBA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in West Bancorporation by 9.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 23,385 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 14.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

