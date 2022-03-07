WestEnd Advisors LLC Acquires 10,285 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $22,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $118,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.81. 56,299,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,616,180. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

